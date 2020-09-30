Highlights: Union Ministry of Home Affairs released Unlock-5 Guidelines

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theaters to open after October 15 with conditions

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theaters will be able to take viewers in half the capacity

After October 15, the state governments will be able to take decisions regarding the opening of schools.

The Central Government has released the guidelines related to Unlock-5 on Wednesday night. The cinema hall, theaters, multiplexes have been allowed to open with conditions from 15 October. Entertainment parks outside Containment Zones and similar spaces have also been allowed to open. Strict lockdown will remain in effect until 31 October at Containment Zones.

State governments may take a decision after October 15 to open schools and coaching centers in a phased manner. According to the guidelines, from October 15, all cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes will be able to open with 50 percent seating capacity. That is, half the audience capacity is allowed. Standard operating processing will be issued by the IB ministry.

Similarly, entertainment parks located outside Containment Zones and other similar sites have also been allowed to open from October 15. International commercial flights will continue to be barred except for commercial flights which have been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

State governments can take a decision after October 15 on opening of schools and coaching centers. She can decide on this according to her own state. However, parental consent will also be required for this.