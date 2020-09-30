The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has released the guidelines for Unlock 5. According to the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls and multiplexes in Unlock-5 will be opened with 50 percent seats. From October 15, cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks will be opened.

What will remain open

According to the central government guidelines, cinema / theater / multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of I&B.

– Government of India has issued new guidelines to re-open cinema hall / multiplex / swimming pool for sportspersons training / entertainment park from 15 October.

In Maharashtra, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity from October 5.

According to the guidelines of Unlock-5, the state governments can take a decision after October 15 to open schools and coaching centers in a phased manner.

These will be banned

Only 100 people will be allowed to participate in social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other events.

– There will be strict restriction on the participation of people living in the Containment Zone in such programs.

– Government of India has extended strict lockdown in the Containment Zone till 31 October.

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed to open from October 15, for which the SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Many big festivals like Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra are going to be held in this phase of Unlock, so special care has been taken in the government’s SOP so that people can celebrate the festivals with joyous measures along with measures to prevent corona infection. . The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the Containment Zone till 31 October.