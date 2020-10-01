Highlights: The Union Home Ministry has released the guidelines for Unlock 5

Theaters and multiplexes will be opened with 50 percent seats

State Governments have been decided to open schools and coaching institutes

Students can go to schools / institutions only with the written consent of parents

new Delhi

The Union Home Ministry has issued guidelines for Unlock 5 (Unlock 5.0 Guidelines). According to the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls and multiplexes in Unlock-5 will be opened with 50 percent seats. In addition, the Business to Business Exhibition has also been given a permit along with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. At the same time, the swimming pool can be opened for sportspersons after permission by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Here, tell you what will be open and what will be banned now –

What will be open

According to the central government guidelines, cinema / theater / multiplex will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of I&B.

– New guidelines have been issued to re-open the Entertainment Park to the cinema hall / multiplex / swimming pool for sportspersons training / sports park from 15 October.

After October 15, the decision to open schools and coaching institutes in Unlock 5 has been given to the state governments. The consent of parents will also be necessary for this.

In addition, lab works will only be allowed in higher education institutions for PhD, Science and Technology stream PG students. They will be allowed to open from October 15

According to the Unlock-5 guideline, the state governments can take a decision after October 15 to open schools and coaching centers in a phased manner.

– The government has made it clear that online / distance learning will continue to be the preferred method of teaching and it will be encouraged.

– Students can go to schools / institutes only with the written consent of parents.

– Amusement parks and similar places will be allowed to open, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFO).

– At the same time, everyone has been advised to keep using the Arogya Setu app.

These will be banned

– Only 100 people will be allowed to participate in social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other events.

– There will be strict restriction on the participation of people living in the Containment Zone in such programs.

– The central government has extended the strict lockdown in the Containment Zone till 31 October.

– Business to business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed to open from October 15, for which the SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Half of the people will be allowed in closed halls with a capacity of 200 people. Wearing face masks will be mandatory in such places and social distancing, thermal scanning and use of hand wash and sanitizer will be necessary.

Many big festivals like Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra are going to be held in this phase of unlock, so special care has been taken in the government’s SOP that people can celebrate the festivals with joyous measures along with measures to prevent corona infection. . At the same time, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the Containment Zone till 31 October.

– Guidelines have asked people above 65 years of age, people with serious illnesses, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay indoors and only when necessary.

– There will be strictness in the rules of Containment Zones. The Center has said that state governments cannot impose lockdowns outside the Containment Zones on their own. They have to follow the rules of the center for the lockdown. Decision has to be taken only after consulting the center if necessary.

Explain that in Unlock 4 Guideliens, the Central Government had given partial concession to open the school. Schools are being partially opened across the country from September 21, although schools are still closed in most states. Some states are waiting for the Centre’s green signal to open schools.