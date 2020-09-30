Cinema hall, swimming pool allowed from 15 October

State governments will be able to decide on school-coaching after October 15

The Central Government has announced Unlock-5.0 on Wednesday and its new guidelines will be implemented from Thursday, removing the new discounts and restrictions. In these guidelines, the Central Government has made elaborate arrangements for cinema halls, entertainment parks, swimming pools, schools and other educational institutions. Till now, where many services were continuing with many restrictions, now some more services have been brought under exemption. The Center has also given permission to open cinema halls with 50 percent capacity from October 15 onwards. However, many governments and regions still have to decide on the services. In this direction, Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan will also issue new guidelines under unlock-5.0 on the lines of the center.In the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, from October 15, cinema hall, entertainment park and swimming pool have been allowed to open completely. Cinema hall operators are allowed entry to half the audience as compared to the capacity of their theater. Similarly, entertainment parks located outside the Containment Zone and opening of similar services and facilities have also been exempted.The Center has left the responsibility of opening schools and coaching centers in a phased manner to the state governments. For this, the state governments will be able to take a decision at their level after October 15. The state government will be free to take its decision but in this case also it will be necessary to get the consent of the parents in the matter of sending the school.