Unlock 5 is going to start in India from October 1, so some more new concessions have been announced by the Central Government on Wednesday. Concessions have been announced in a phased manner since March when complete lockdown was carried out to prevent the spread of corona in the country.

As per the new guidelines released by the government on Wednesday, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming bridges used for player training, and entertainment parks have been allowed to open from October 15. The government said that cinema, theater, multiplexes will be allowed to open with a seating capacity of 50 per cent. For this, standards of protocols will be issued by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting.

Also read: Unlock 5.0 Guidelines released, cinema hall will be open from October 15

In addition, state governments have been asked to take a decision after 15 October to reopen schools and coaching institutes. This would require parental consent. However, strict lockdown will be followed till 31 October in the cantonment zone.

However, despite the rapid increase in cases of corona infection in the country, the government ensured that some more concessions would be given. Earlier, during Unlock 4.0, the central government allowed several activities to be resumed, including metro services, which had been closed since March. In addition, schools and colleges were also allowed to partially open from 21 September.