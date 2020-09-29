new Delhi: The deadline for the fourth phase of nationwide unlock comes to an end on September 30 amid the Corona crisis. Now, Unlock-5 is going to start from October 1. The central government can issue guidelines today on the discounts given under Unlock-5. From October 1, speculation has intensified about what will be opened in the country and what will not be open.

Opening of cinema hall can be discounted

Cinema halls across the country are closed since March 25. From October 1, the central government may allow opening of cinema halls of the entire country with caution. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed all cinema halls, dance-singing and magic shows in the state to start from October 1. But it cannot include more than 50 people. This permission will be given with other conditions to avoid social distancing, wearing masks and Kovid-19. All the cinema halls in the state were closed due to the lockdown imposed in March due to Theater Kovid-19.

Tourist can get relief

In the lockdown, the tourism sectors have been greatly affected. Recently some tourist places including Taj Mahal were opened. Under Unlock-5, the Ministry of Home Affairs can allow opening of the remaining tourist places for the passengers. However, the Uttarakhand government has allowed travelers to enter the state without any quarantine.

Primary school likely to be closed

In Unlock-4, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given permission to students from 9th to 12th voluntary to go to school outside the Containment Zone across the country. Schools reopened in some states from 21 September. Now next month, other states can also allow this. However, the primary school is likely to remain closed for a few more weeks.

Activities were banned in cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters (except open air theater) and such places under the Unlock-4 guidelines. Social, political and religious programs with a maximum limit of 100 persons were allowed from 21 September. The ‘bars’ that have been closed since March have been reopened from September 1. There is no restriction on the movement of individuals and goods from one state to another. No separate permission / approval or e-permit was also required for such movement.

