The state governments have been asked to take a decision after 15 October to reopen schools and coaching institutes in Unlock 5.0 Guidelines of the fifth phase of unlock. This would require parental consent. However, a US report is worrying. The reopening of schools in the US has increased cases of corona infection in children. The report released on Tuesday by the American Academy of Pediatrics said that cases of infection among school children increased by 10 percent.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the graph of corona cases increased as soon as the school opened. The CDC report states that nearly twice as many teenagers were infected than younger children. Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the increasing rate of infection among children is a matter of great concern, underscoring the importance of other precautions such as masks, hand washing, physical distance.

Health expert Lena Wayne said that just as college students can get coronated from the party, similarly schoolchildren can fall prey to viruses during sports and other activities where precautions are not being taken.

Despite the rapid increase in cases of corona infection in India, the government ensured that some more concessions would be given. Earlier, during Unlock 4.0, the central government allowed several activities to be resumed, including metro services, which had been closed since March. In addition, schools and colleges were also allowed to partially open from 21 September.

The central government on Wednesday released guidelines for Unlock 5. In these guidelines, the government has given information about cinema hall, entertainment park, swimming pool, school, coaching institute etc. The center has allowed many to reopen since October 15. However, some special conditions have to be followed.

In the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, it has been told that after October 15, cinema hall, entertainment park, swimming pool will be allowed to be opened. However, only half the audience will enjoy the film compared to the earlier audience in the cinema hall. The ministry has allowed cinemas to reverberate with 50 per cent capacity.

