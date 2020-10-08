Under Unlock 5, all cinema halls will open in Delhi from October 15 with 50 percent seats of their capacity. Orders have been issued to open all the weekly markets with immediate effect. However, this exemption will be applicable only outside the Containment Zone.

An order has been issued by DDMA to open the weekly market and cinema hall / theater / multiplex from October 15. Cinema halls will be open with 50 percent seats of their capacity and after each show the entire hall will have to be sanitized. With this, permission was given to open two-week market in each zone earlier. But now all the weekly markets will be opened.

Arvid Kejriwal gave information

Giving information by tweeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be able to open. Till now only two markets were allowed per zone per day. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. From October 15, Delhi’s cinema hall also opens They will have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government. “

50 percent people will be able to sit in the theater

According to the order issued by the DDMA from 15 October 2020, theaters, multiplexes will be allowed to open up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The guidelines and SOPs related to Kovid-19 issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will have to be strictly followed. Apart from this, all rules / guidelines and SOPs issued regarding the control of corona will have to be strictly followed in all the weekly markets.

Loss of crores due to closure of cinema

However, before this, DDMA was not giving permission to open theaters in Delhi before 31 October. In the entire country, including Delhi, theaters were closed for the last 6 months, due to which the loss of Rs 2000 crores to Bollywood. Although cinemas are going to open now, but those working in weekly market and cinema hall will get relief under these rules.

