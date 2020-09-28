Possibility of further relaxation in economic activity The Ministry of Home Affairs has given permission to open public places like malls, salons, restaurants and gyms in a phased manner under Unlock. Companies’ offices have also opened, but it is important to follow social distancing and other precautions. Further economic activity may be relaxed from October. In the meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi also insisted that the containers and lockdown be done so that the spread of Kovid-19 stopped. He also said that economic activities should not be a problem because of this.

Cinema hall can open after six months Since March 25, all cinema halls in the country are closed. The Multiplex Association appealed several times but the Ministry of Home Affairs gave permission to open only open air theater from 21 September. In August, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sent a seating plan formula in theaters to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Accordingly, the spectators sit, leaving one seat in the first row, and the latter should be kept empty so that the social distance can be maintained. On Saturday, West Bengal has given permission to open the cinema hall from 1 October. The central government may allow theaters across the country to open with caution.

Tourism sector can finally get relief One of the most affected sectors due to corona virus is tourism. Recently some tourist places including Taj Mahaj have been opened. More tourist centers can open under unlock-5. Currently, tourists are hesitant to go because of the Institutional Quarantine Rules. The Government of Uttarakhand has eliminated its need. Rest of the states can also do so on the instructions of the Center.

Possibility of school closures for young children Unlock-4 had the flexibility to open classes from class 9 to 12 from 21 September. However, few states have opened schools. Primary school is likely to remain closed for the time being. The process of admission in universities and colleges has started. At present, all the exercises are being done online.

Unlock-4 is about to expire in India. From September 1 to September 30, 2020, many things were exempted under Unlock-4. The Central Government has already given permission to start metro services, partially opening schools from class 9 to 12. Unlock-5 will start from October 1. The work of preparing guidelines for this is in the final stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week spoke to the Chief Ministers of the seven states / UTs most affected by the corona virus. Modi wants states to work on ‘micro-containment’ zones. The festive season is also about to begin, in which case the Central Government may further relax under Unlock-5.