The Central Government has announced the guidelines for Unlock-4. This guideline will be applicable till 30 September. His eagle Unlock-5 will debut. Cinema Hall will remain closed in Unlock-4 also. Apart from this, commercial international flights have also not been approved. International flights will run between the two countries in the form of air bubbles like the present.

1. The cinema hall, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theaters have not been allowed to open in Unlock-4 released from September 1.

2. International air travel is not permitted. The route on which the airline has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the air bubble will continue.

Unlock 4.0 Delhi Metro: All this will change in the journey of Metro

3. Open air theaters have been allowed to open in Lockdown-4. However, this rule will come into effect from 21 September.

4. The biggest thing is that restoring metro services across the country has got the green signal. From 7 September (Metro Train Services to resume from 7 September), Metro trains will start running across the country.

5. Apart from this, there will be no restriction on the Inter State and Intra State Movement of Person and Goods. Goods carriers will not need a separate e-permit or approval to learn from one state to another. This will accelerate industrial activity. If the freighters move easily, the economy will get a boost.