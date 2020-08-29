The central government on Saturday evening released the guidelines related to Unlock 4.0. The Unlock 4.0 Guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs specifically mention that states or union territories will not be able to declare any kind of lockdown locally at areas outside the Containment Zone. They will have to discuss this with the central government before making such decisions.According to the Unlock 4.0 Guidelines, ‘States / UTs will not implement any kind of local lockdown (State / District / Subdivision / City / Village level) in areas outside the Containment Zones without consulting the Central Government.

Metro will run from September 7, Unlock-4 guidelines know big things

The guidelines state that there will be no restriction on transportation between one state to another or within a state. No separate permission / clearance / e-permit will be required for the movement of passengers or goods.

The National Directives on Kovid-19 management have been implemented across the country to ensure social distancing in the guidelines. It will be necessary to observe adequate physical distance between customers in the stores. The Home Ministry will oversee the effective implementation of the National Directives.

Schools will not open in Unlock-4, but this exemption for college students

Like every time, the use of the Arogya Setu app has also been encouraged in Unlock-4. Apart from this, the elderly above 65 years, those already suffering from any disease, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay in homes. They are allowed to come out only in case of any important work or any health related issue. Indeed, corona infection may prove dangerous for this group.