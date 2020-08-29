Metro can run from 1 September
The central government may allow the introduction of metro services. Metro services have come to a halt since 22 March while the metro is closed in Delhi-NCR from 1 September. On starting metro, contactless ticketing system will be implemented and tokens will not be issued.
You can get discounts for sprinkling jam
Bar selling can be discounted through takeaway. The Government of Karnataka has also decided to give permission to sell liquor in restaurants. Pubs and clubs may also open next month.
Domestic flights will start from Kolkata
There will be a discount to land domestic flights in Kolkata. CM Mamta Banerjee has said that flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will take off from Kolkata Airport from September 1. The lockdown will continue on weekends in the state.
Schools and colleges will remain closed for the time being
Schools and colleges will remain closed. However, online colleges of degree colleges are starting from September 1 in Karnataka. There are also plans to start offline classes from October 1.
Don’t go out and watch movies
Cinema halls are also expected to remain closed. Due to the rules of social distancing, only 25-30% seats will be booked, which will cause losses. However, opening of cinema halls in Karnataka may be allowed.
Strictness will remain intact in Mumbai
Mumbai’s local train service will be closed. The Mumbai Police has also issued a warning that if found wandering outside for any reason, the vehicle will seize.
Guidelines will be fined if they break the guidelines
Wearing a mask is mandatory. In addition there is a ban on spitting in the open. Adherence to social distancing is also necessary. If the guidelines are not followed, a heavy fine can be levied.
No permanent armor antibodies against Corona!
No permanent armor antibodies against Corona!
.
Leave a Reply