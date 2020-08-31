Highlights: Till September 30, police-administration imposed section 144 in Noida

Unlock-4 guidelines have also been released in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Noida Police and Administration has increased Section-144 here. Section 144 will remain in force in the district till 30 September. For this, the police have issued guidelines asking people to follow them.

Due to the implementation of Section 144 in Noida, four or more people will not be able to gather at one place. If he does, then it will be a violation of section 144 and legal action will be taken against him.

Know the terms and conditions:

– Except in emergency, any other movement in the container zone will be restricted.

– All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will be closed till 30th September.

– Cinema hall, swimming pool, entertainment park, theater, auditorium and other such places will remain closed till 30 September.

– Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political events and other mass activities will be banned till 20 September. After that they can be held in the presence of only 100 people.

– Weekend lockdown will continue. Exits will be restricted except on emergency services on Saturday and Sunday.

– Without mask or face cover, it will be banned.

– Pregnant women, children below 10 years and people over 65 years of age will be banned.

129 new corona cases found on Monday

Meanwhile, 129 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, while 80 people have recovered and gone home in the last 24 hours. So far 45 people have died due to this infection in the district. So far 7,960 people have been found infected with Kovid-19.

6,860 people have recovered and gone home during treatment, while 1054 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals here. So far 45 people have died due to Corona virus.