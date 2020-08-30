new DelhiAll the Managing Directors of Metro Rail Corporations on September 1 to finalize the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard after the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry granted permission to operate Metro trains under the guidelines of ‘Unlock-4’. Has called a meeting of An official gave this information. According to the official, there are 17 metro corporations in the country and after a detailed SOP is issued by the ministry, they can issue their detailed rules keeping in mind the local needs. According to the official, the SOPs, which have already been distributed to all metro corporations, will be discussed in detail through video conference on September 1. “All the managing directors have been asked to look into the SOP prepared by the ministry keeping in mind the current situation,” the official said. All these suggestions will be considered in the meeting and then SOP will be finalized accordingly. Another official said, “The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will reconsider its SOP prepared keeping in mind the current situation and will soon issue a new SOP.” The Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for Unlock-4 on Saturday night, under which the Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from September 7. Officials said that after the resumption of metro services, it will be mandatory to put on masks in metro premises and trains. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement, “Delhi Metro will resume its services to the people in a sequential manner from September 7 as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under unlock-four”. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was ‘happy’ with the permission to start the Delhi Metro in phases from September 7.