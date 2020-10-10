North-Western Railway is now increasing the number of trains. Now two more passenger trains will start. Among these, a double-decker train running from Jaipur to Delhi is being started again. Also, a train will run from Barmer to Yeshwantpur.

Many festivals including Dussehra are going to come in the coming days. Keeping this in mind, the railways has approved to run 39 new passenger trains across the country. All these 39 passenger trains will run from different railway zones. Two trains have also been included in the North-Western Railway portion in Rajasthan. The first train will run from Jaipur to Delhi and the second from Barmer to Yesvantpur.

Jaipur Public Relations Officer Sunil Beniwal said that from today, Jaipur to Delhi double-decker train will start. It will run on its own schedule. Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Double Decker Special train service will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla every day from Jaipur on Saturday. At the same time, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Superfast Double Decker Special train service will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily and reach Jaipur.

The second train Barmer-Yesvantpur will run weekly. Currently, about 50 trains have started operating from the four divisions of North-Western Railway. Out of this, the number of trains running from Jaipur and passing through Jaipur is now more than 25.

Railways will also charge special fare on this train. Which will be almost equal to the immediate fare. With the operation of this train, Jaipurians will be able to get many connecting trains beyond Delhi. From today, the railway has also made a big change in its reservation system. Under this, now the reservation ticket of the train will be available to the passengers even half an hour ago. Apart from the double decker, the railway administration will start running trains from Barmer to Yeshwantpur from October 16.

