Highlights: Important meeting of DDMA today before Delhi Metro starts operations again.

In the DDMA meeting, preparations will be discussed regarding the commencement of Delhi Metro services along with the unlock-4 guideline in Delhi!

new Delhi

Unlock-4 has started in the country. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called an important meeting today. In the DDMA meeting, preparations are to be held for the commencement of Delhi Metro services along with the Unlock-4 guidelines. Delhi Metro is starting from September 7. In such a situation, DDMA is also preparing its plan for this.

Metro will start operating in Delhi from September 7 with some changed rules in Unlock-4. Metro service has been closed for five months following the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. The services are being started after the Center approves the operation of the metro. However, with some changed rules, now the metro can be traveled.

No travel allowed with token in metro

These new rules in the metro, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC is considering opening phase wise metro station from September 7. Initially, the metro train will not stop at all stations. Outside the station, which will be opened, thermal checking and sanitizer will be arranged. The metro station will be allowed inside only after thermal screening and a mask will be necessary for passengers. Along with this, the token counter will also remain closed and people will be able to travel only through smart cards. Traveling with tokens will not be allowed.

‘We will ensure that social distancing is followed in the metro’

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot had said that we will ensure that social distancing is followed in the metro. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the time of entry. Smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used.