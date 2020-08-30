The Central Government has released the Unlock-4 guideline. This guideline talks about resuming all activities from September 1, 2020. After the Guidelines of the Center, now the Haryana Government has taken a big decision. He has ordered that the lockdown to take place in the state on Monday and Tuesday will no longer occur. Markets will be opened seven days a week.Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij gave this information by tweeting. He said that there would be no lockdown in the state now. He said that when the central government guideline has come, the state government has no right to impose lockdown.

Anil Vij tweeted on Sunday, ‘The Central Government has not given the authority to lock down the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday of August 28. So there will be no lockdown now. ‘

The lockdown was declared in Haryana on Monday and Tuesday, two days of the week. Earlier it used to be on lockdown weekend but on 28 August the state government issued an order asking for a lockdown to be imposed two days at the beginning of the week instead of weekend.



The government took this decision after opposition from traders. Let me tell you that the traders had said that people buy more on Saturday and Sunday and due to the lockdown these two days they are not selling.



After the protest, the government did this lockdown on Monday and Tuesday at the beginning of the week. After the guidelines of the Center, now the government has withdrawn its order.