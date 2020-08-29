According to the government guidelines and instructions, metro services will start from 7 September. For this, it has been made mandatory to follow the instructions of the government in the metro. Metro management will start services from September 7 in a phased manner. However, there is confusion about Jaipur Metro for the time being. In this case, Jaipur Metro’s Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Singhal has refused to say anything about this.
Quota or cake, no lockdown without center permission
According to the new guidelines, the Rajasthan government cannot impose local lockdown outside the Containment Zone without consulting the Center. Then, no matter the lockdown imposed in Kota and Kekri from Saturday, if the states have to implement the lockdown outside the Containment Zone, then it will have to seek consent from the Center.
School-college closed till 30 September
According to the new instructions of the government, 30 September schools and colleges will be closed. According to the new guidelines, the existing system for online and distance learning for school and college education will continue. But some relief has been given since 21 September.
Fifty percent staff exemption
From 21 September, 50% of the staff in educational institutions have been allowed to call the school for online tuition.
Can go to the teacher
With the written approval of parents, students from class 9 to 12 who live outside the Containment Zone can go voluntarily to seek guidance from their teacher.
Research Scholars Discount
Like school students, PhD and research scholars are allowed to go to conditional laboratory.
Unlock-4: Metro will run from September 7, what else is open
