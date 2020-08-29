The Union’s Narendra Medi government has released the Unlock-4 guidelines on Saturday and with this, the Metro services have been cleared from September 7. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, permission has not been granted to open school-colleges in the next one month and till September 30. It has also been said in this guideline that its decision was taken only after talking to the states and union territories. Now social programs, sports activities, entertainment events and cultural-religious gatherings have been allowed from 21 September. For this, the government has given permission to open the open air theater from 21 September. However, the condition for this would be that only 100 people should be given attendance. Along with this, it will also be necessary to maintain social distancing with people wearing masks. Organizers will also have to arrange for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer.

Confusion on Delhi Metro, Jaipur Metro from September 7

According to the government guidelines and instructions, metro services will start from 7 September. For this, it has been made mandatory to follow the instructions of the government in the metro. Metro management will start services from September 7 in a phased manner. However, there is confusion about Jaipur Metro for the time being. In this case, Jaipur Metro’s Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Singhal has refused to say anything about this.

Quota or cake, no lockdown without center permission

According to the new guidelines, the Rajasthan government cannot impose local lockdown outside the Containment Zone without consulting the Center. Then, no matter the lockdown imposed in Kota and Kekri from Saturday, if the states have to implement the lockdown outside the Containment Zone, then it will have to seek consent from the Center.

School-college closed till 30 September

According to the new instructions of the government, 30 September schools and colleges will be closed. According to the new guidelines, the existing system for online and distance learning for school and college education will continue. But some relief has been given since 21 September.

Fifty percent staff exemption

From 21 September, 50% of the staff in educational institutions have been allowed to call the school for online tuition.

Can go to the teacher

With the written approval of parents, students from class 9 to 12 who live outside the Containment Zone can go voluntarily to seek guidance from their teacher.

Research Scholars Discount

Like school students, PhD and research scholars are allowed to go to conditional laboratory.