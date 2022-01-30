Unlimited green pass for those who are vaccinated with the third dose? “It is one of the measures under consideration, it has a large objective basis. An unvaccinated has 33 times the chance of dying compared to a vaccinated. They are data from January 22, they do not need comments”. These are the words of Professor Guido Rasi, consultant to General Francesco Figliuolo – extraordinary commissioner for the covid emergency – at Che tempo che fa. “Another fact that will weigh a lot is the confirmation from the ISS, according to which 95% of covid cases come from Omicron. This changes the scenario and requires changes. Omicron has a shorter incubation, strikes faster and provokes many infections, but if we are talking about people vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses, they can face much, much lower restrictions “.

The picture of the epidemic in Italy is changing. “The infections are decreasing slowly, the trend is encouraging. There is a timid sign of recovery on all parameters, but 100 thousand infections and 21 thousand hospitalizations do not allow you to do risky things. We have had 235 deaths, they are the result of what it is happened 10-20 days ago. These numbers in Italy continue to be very high, “says Rasi.

“These deaths are not homogeneous for regions and health structures. We have to ask ourselves what lies behind in the territories where things are better. Do you recover faster, with more adequate therapies? We need to start thinking strongly. Monoclonals at present. available should be administered by infusion, in a phase of hospitalization. Other countries have equipped more flexible structures “, he says again.

Will the booster dose also be needed for children? “It’s hard to say, we take into account that 3 doses are a complete vaccination course and that surely doing 3 doses for children will be anything but a safety issue. Children are the ones who will have the least side effects and the greatest benefit, developing probably a type of immunity that also defends against infection and not just disease. It is very likely that it will be worthwhile, obviously if the virus no longer circulates we will be very happy not to have to do it “.