A few days ago, the project he is working on was in the news Japan for collect sunlight from space, this as an alternative of get unlimited energy for human activities.

Now, it seems that the United States has advanced in the race to obtain the infinite energy source for our world, since it has just been announced that a team of scientists achieved this task, although, yes, on a smaller scale. to the project that the Asian country has contemplated for 2025.

Over the past few decades, the scientific community has gotten down to business to obtain better and more sustainable sources of energy of those currently available.

Thus, experts have looked outside the Earth’s atmosphere to try to getting sunlight to be found outside of planet earth be used in it as an unlimited power source.

It is in this way that a Caltech research group has announced a relevant advance in this regard, detailing that they have successfully carried out an experiment that demonstrates that the wireless transmission of solar energy from space is viable.

In this sense, according Ali HajimiriProfessor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering and co-director of the Space Solar Energy Project (SSPP) from Caltech, their achievement can be considered a first.

“To our knowledge, no one has ever demonstrated wireless power transfer in space, even with expensive rigid structures. We are doing it with flexible lightweight structures and with our own integrated circuits,” the scientist emphasized in a statement.

It is in this way that the project called “MAPLE” is one of three research projects conducted aboard SSPD-1, which includes microwave receivers and transmitters with custom chips.

With the above, the United States manages to take the lead in the race to obtain solar energy from space, which is quite a milestone, taking into account that it is seen as an almost unlimited source of renewable energy.

And it is thought that the solar panels that are placed outside the Land they will have the ability to capture the light of the king star regardless of the time of day. At the same time, the use of microwaves for the transmission of solar energy will make it possible to overcome the interference derived from cloudiness.