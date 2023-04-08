A new abandonment case has shocked the city of Santa Fe, Argentina. A young woman 21 years old wheelchair bound and with a disability was abandoned at the bus terminalfor her boyfriend. As reported by La Nación, the subject withdrew the money from the pension that she receives monthly and then left her lying in the station.

The caretakers and porters of the terminal were the ones who noticed the situation when they saw the young woman without company and alerted the authorities.

David, one of the workers at the transport terminal, explained that at first they thought about helping her, as they usually do with passengers, but they discovered that the situation was more complicated.

The young woman and her partner lived on the streets. and, according to her testimony, her boyfriend took her money and left. Apparently, she had promised to buy him a medicine, but she never came back.

The municipality of Santa Fe arrived at the scene to attend the a young woman, who was transferred to a medical center to assess your health status.

Soledad Artigas, a city official, reported that the young woman will remain hospitalized until her health stabilizes and will be accompanied by disability personnel from the municipality.

This new case of abandonment has generated great outrage in the city. The authorities have promised to investigate the case and take the necessary measures to find the person responsible for the theft.