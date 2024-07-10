Internet for Wellbeing is a recharge plan that gives you unlimited benefits for 200 pesos. After the electoral process, it is now possible to access the connectivity plan without being a beneficiary of any federal assistance program, which even passed the filter of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

The 200 Internet for Wellbeing package allows users to be connected for a period of 30 days from the moment the recharge is made and unlimited social networks, so the user

Mobile Internet: Unlimited minutes for calls between Altán lines (shared network); Unlimited SMS between Altán lines; 15 GB mobile data and unlimited social media services (WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram).

Even Profeco recommended this plan because it is the only one that offers 15 GB of mobile data, the rest of the telephone companies offer an average of 3 GB of navigation. To acquire a package of 200

where you will enter your IMEI number to find out if it is compatible. You will then have to choose a mobile operator that offers the Internet for Wellbeing service and thus have your SIM. Sometimes, beneficiaries of a Wellbeing Program have the possibility of having one for free.

Once the device has the new network, the person will have to download the Internet for Wellbeing application to complete their registration, select the ‘port your number’ option and fill in their personal details. Wait 24 hours and then they will be able to enjoy the benefits of Internet for Wellbeing.

To purchase the 200-peso package, you must request it when you purchase the SIM, but you can also do so digitally through the app, or by going to physical branches such as Correos de México, Financiera del Bienestar, Farmacia del Ahorro, and more.