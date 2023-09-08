













We asked the WoW producer, Holly Longdale if possible like that Overwatch 2we could have world of warcraft on Steam. The latter, inevitably, would give many players the opportunity to try the game.

“It’s not in our plan right now. We are a different game in terms of how we operate. We are a subscription based game. It’s very different. And we’re too big as a game”, declared for TierraGamer Holly Longdale, producer of WoW. “We’ve had the conversation, but we have no plans in the immediate future.”

With this, we can already anticipate that, at least for now, the MMO of Blizzard will stay home from Battle.net. Could it be that they will change their minds in the not too distant future?

Blizzcon could be the place for new World of Warcraft news

We also asked Holly Longdale, the producer of world of warcraftif during blizzcon we would have more information about what is coming for the Blizzard game. While it sounds like an ideal place for that to happen, he couldn’t actually confirm to us that it would.

Now, let’s not rule out the possibility of that happening either, because ultimately Blizzcon is the place where the largest number of Blizzard fans gather and it could well be a nice surprise that would bring many a lot of joy. It only remains to be very patient and hope for the best.

