Wedding stress Today there are many challenges in modern marriage. Now the relationship has become so difficult that couples have to struggle to save their relationship. Couples are finding it difficult to maintain the romance and love in the relationship, in such a situation, they take the responsibility of the second child, they feel a threat to the husband-wife relationship. Many couples believe that having a second child can spoil their relationship completely and will be left as a parent instead of a husband and wife. This danger is even greater in single families.

Office work Nowadays most of the women work. It is already very difficult for them to handle office work and home responsibilities. Women have started feeling that their career or promotion may be hindered due to pregnancy. Because of the challenges and responsibilities of the office, women are preventing themselves from having another child.

Financial burden increase Nowadays, couples are starting to think that raising two children is very expensive and they are not financially strong enough to afford two children. From children’s diapers to clothes and good school education, a lot of expenses are incurred. Every parent wants to bestow everything for their child and their desire prevents them from having two children. Now the parents want them to give good care to only one child and can spend well on their education. Also read: Working mothers should learn from Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Parenting Style

Parents don’t love You may have also heard the fact that the love of parents is broken by the arrival of another child. This is also one of the reasons why couples do not have second child. Couples feel that their attention will be divided when they have a second child and they will not be able to pay full attention to the first child. Whereas they want to give full attention, love and affection to a single child. Women say that it is very difficult for two children to take equal time and for both children to do everything equally. They do not have enough time to manage two children in the circle of office and housework. Mothers believe that having a single child will give them a lot of love in the family, while having a son or daughter may give the child less or more love depending on his gender. Also Read: How Sushmita Sen Raises Daughters Without Fathers

In a survey conducted in some cities of India, a new thinking has emerged about the second child of Indian women. The survey was conducted by ASSOCHAM Social Development Foundation in 10 cities covering Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.According to this survey, 35% of the working mothers living in cities do not want a second child. Let us know why women are so much shy of other children.