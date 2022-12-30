It was remarkable in Pele’s sports career, which spanned between 1956 and 1977, that he never played for a European club, yet he managed to break numbers and reach the throne of the ball, until he was called the “King of Football.”

Therefore, this question has always preoccupied the minds of many: How can a player who is the greatest in history, from the point of view of many, not play in Europe, where clubs for this sport thrive?

Sports journalist Charbel Karim told “Sky News Arabia” that Pele spent most of his life at the Brazilian club Santos before moving to the American New York Cosmos.

He added that he could have moved to Europe, but at that time Brazilian and South American football was at a high level.

The money that was pumped into football at the time was not like the present time, according to Karim.

Negotiations without result

But that’s not all, as some clubs tried to win Pele’s services, but the negotiations between the two sides did not reach a conclusion, especially after the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, when Pele won the two tournaments with the “samba”.

European media say that clubs such as England’s Manchester United, Spain’s Valencia and Germany’s Bayern Munich have tried to attract him, but the most hesitant name in this field is the royal club: Real Madrid.

The late Pele was quoted as saying, “There were many times when I came close to signing (an agreement) with Real Madrid, and once again it almost happened with Napoli in Italy.”

He added, “It is not regrettable, because I was at Santos, and at that time the club was a great strength.”

Italian clubs online

And the star, who won the World Cup 3 times, continued: “I did not play outside Brazil because I was very happy in Santos, as I spent the best 15-20 years there (in Santos).”

He pointed out that “there were many proposals to play in the ranks of clubs, not only Real Madrid, but I was comfortable in Santos.”

Like Napoli, Pele was close to moving to other Italian clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan.

In 2018, the late striker said, while congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo, when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus, that he almost wore the old lady’s shirt.

And he told the story that the president of the Italian company “Fiat” offered the president of Santos in 1961 a million dollars to join Juventus, but the matter did not lead to anything in the end.

In 1958, a rebellion occurred among Santos supporters, when Inter Milan came close to reaching an agreement with the “Black Jewel”.

In order to prevent Pele from joining any foreign club, former Brazilian President Janio Quadros, who ruled the country for several months in 1961, declared Pele a national treasure.

This meant that Pele could no longer be “exported” abroad for several years and that is what happened.

Pele continued to play in the ranks of Brazilian Santos until 1974, and in the next world he joined the American club Cosmos.