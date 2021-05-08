Amadeo Salvo has written an open letter against Peter Lim on social media. The former president of Valencia, in whose mandate the club’s sale process took place that led Peter Lim to acquire 70 percent of the club’s shares and with whom he shared management for a year, charges against the Singaporean magnate as a result of his statements to the Financial Times.

“Since 2017 I have remained silent with the hope that you, Mr Lim, could understand and direct Valencia CF as it should or should be managed, but like any Valencian player I observe that the contempt for our Club is increasing every day”, Amadeo begins Except for his writing, in whose introduction tweet he emphasizes “Lim, go home” (Lim, go home).

“Your unacceptable statements in the Financial Times have filled my glass with deep indignation. These statements reflect your lack of humanity, ignorance and love for your club. Only a person like you could go so far as to express that the goal as owner of Valencia CF was ‘networking’. Now we understand more about his disastrous management. “

“You have not understood nor do you want to understand anything about how to build a football club of the history and greatness of Valencia, and not because no one has explained it to him, but because his pride and arrogance do not let him see the most basic thing, which is love and the immaterial feeling of an institution that is above all that we love her and have guarded her, better or worse, for more than 100 years. “

“In 2014 you acquired 70 percent of an institution with serious financial problems, but you forget to say that it was an institution full of life, enthusiasm, united and with a great desire to grow “.

“I perfectly remember his words in our meetings, I remember his 2015 Christmas video, I remember press conferences … Here we remember everything he committed himself to. Where is his word and his dignity? Not only did he lie and deceive me and the members of the Foundation, he did it with all the Valencianism. His level is of such magnitude that he has forgotten or surely does not want to understand that a club is built first from values ​​and community. Without taking care of these two basic pillars, nothing works. “

“We Valencians don’t manage the club well? Surely at certain times it was not the best management, but without a doubt it was infinitely better than yours. Not only do you have to analyze the balance sheets and sports results (which are one of the worst in history), but respect for the fans and their values ​​does not exist. Is this your good management Mr. Lim? The one with the worst financial balances, sports failures, and the worst feeling and contempt for the fans?

“Since I left the club I never spoke to you again, but I wish I could speak just one more time to just say goodbye. I hope and wish it to be very soon “

“I have a doubt. In your unworthy statements in the Financial Times you say that you meet with club owners who are kings, sheiks, businessmen and gangsters, where do you fit?

“I end with another of the painful statements that we have read in the aforementioned media where it says that” the smallest things (referring to the fans) are the ones that generate the biggest headache. “Once again, you confirm your total ignorance of how football works and how a club is run. pride, arrogance and selfishness they have been a constant insult to the identity and sentiment of an entire community. “

“We are wondering How such a small owner can give us such a big headache. Amunt Valencia! “, Ends his letter.