Green gasoline has reached its lowest level since the beginning of the year at 1.811 euros per liter. Diesel is sold at 1.686 euros per liter

Good news for motorists, although not everyone seems to be so satisfied. Energy Daily has published the price data of the green petrol And Diesel based on data updated at 8am on 25 August and communicated by the managers to thePrice Watcher of the Mimi. The analysis shows that the cost of self-service green petrol it drops further arriving at 1,811 euros per litrereaching its lowest point since January 30th. The diesel self instead it costs 1,686 euros per litrethe lowest since July 6, 2023.

The average price of the green petrol on the service is of 1,958 euros per litre (1,980 the survey of August 9th) while the average of diesel served And 1,833 euros per litre (versus 1,860 recorded before the summer break). Average prices for the LPG they are between 0.721 and 0.745 euro per litreor (no logo 0.706). Finally, the average prices of the methane oscillate between 1.328 to 1,402 euros per kg (no logo 1,340).

Despite the case, several drivers comment on the prices online, underlining that the cost of fuel is still very high. “And in the nineties, what was the minimum???”, we read.