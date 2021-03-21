A male nurse employed at the Castell del Ferro medical center has been acquitted from the charge of obtaining data on a patient.

The trial, in which the Public Prosecutor recommended a 4-year prison sentence, was held in Granada on the 4th of this month.

The judge considered that it was a proven fact that on the 14th of August, 2014 in the said medical center, between 12.40h and 14.36h the program was accessed by somebody and information concerning the claimant viewed.

The program was accessed using the username and password of the accused but the judge did not consider it proven that it was the accused who had accessed the data – it could have been another person using his password, etc.

Other workers at the medical center confirmed that although the password and username are personal, in the height of the summer the account is not exclusive; in other words, other hospital staff use it.

Given the summer workload, the first person in, logs in to their account and it stays open for others to use, rather than each person having to log onto their own account.

(News: Castell de Ferro, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)