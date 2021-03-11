An unknown philanthropist decided to erect a new monument to Alenka in the city of Novovoronezh, Voronezh Region. He came up with such an initiative after dismantling the scandalous sculpture. Svetlana Tulinova, deputy head of the city administration, told Komsomolskaya Pravda about this.

The new facility, like the previous one, will be installed in honor of the 250th anniversary of the village of Novaya Alenovka, on the site of which Novovoronezh is located. According to Tulinova, the wealthy philanthropist has nothing to do with the city. He decided to allocate money for the monument when he learned the story of Alenka. The new sculpture is planned to be delivered on June 5 or 6, 2021.

The authorities promised to control the process of work on the monument and asked the craftsmen to make its appearance “as attractive as possible.” The city considered four possible options and chose a bronze figure, similar to the Slavic goddess Bereginya, personifying a higher power. The new “Alenka” will be shown in a static position and will reach a height of more than two meters. The details of the sketch were not disclosed. Tulinova expressed hope that the Russians will appreciate the new facility.

The scandalous monument to Alenka was opened in the city in December 2020. However, local residents criticized the monument. They called it “a monument to Russian Death” and called for it to be demolished. Due to the public outcry in January 2021, it was decided to sell the figure at an auction. A month later, a private person Osipova Elena Nikolaevna bought the object at auction for 2.6 million rubles.

