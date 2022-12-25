The groin pain with which he came to terms with his arrival in Turin and Allegri’s doubts: difficult to have him with Cremonese, goal for Naples. With the prospect of a 2023 in which to finally pair up with his friend Chiesa

Since returning to Continassa Dusan Vlahovic has supported a specific work program, in the gym. The inflammation of the groin, for which he had missed a few games before the break for the World Cup, also affected him in Qatar. He played, yes, but little and gritting his teeth. It would be hard to live the second part of the season in this way, without adequate corrections.

Also because Juve relies heavily on the most important signing last January. The new projection is now linked to the tests he will do in the next few days and which, if successful, will allow him to rejoin the group.

FROM FLORENCE TO TURIN — Vlahovic has been forced to deal with groin pain for some time. He had already experienced some minor annoyances in Florence, but he managed them easily with a day off every other week. The move to Juve has put him in front of a much longer and more concentrated calendar, with matches to be played every three days. In the second half of last season, the attacker gritted his teeth, even if he lowered his level of performance. Then, in the summer, he underwent treatments and reduced his holidays to a minimum. But since the end of last October the problem has reappeared and he is now trying to solve it as best as possible. See also Violent storms with injuries in north-west Italy

QUESTION MARK — In giving an update on the injured, Allegri was very cautious after the friendly against Rijeka: “Vlahovic? Question mark – he said -. He is following a work programme, we hope to have him as soon as possible”. For now, the chances of having him available immediately after the second half with Cremonese are few, perhaps even to follow with Udinese. The big match against Napoli could become a realistic goal by returning to the group by the end of the year, but the decision will depend above all on the sensations that the player will gradually report in training after the workloads. At that point a probable return date will be established.

THE GOALS IN 2023 — For Juve, the Serbian number 9 is a fundamental element, even if Milik replaced him adequately in the first few months of the season. In reality Allegri also proposed them together, since the Pole is also able to tie the game by playing behind a center forward. Vlahovic’s performance in the first half was 6 goals and an assist in 10 appearances in Serie A and a goal and an assist in 5 matches played in the Champions League. In 2023, his concrete contribution in the finalization phase would be essential (being able to count on all the top players in the squad who have their best quality in assisting) both in the league and in the Italian Cup and in the Europa League. See also "I don't know what they put in the budget". Juve, the version of Chiellini with the prosecutors

WITH CHURCH — A year after his arrival in Turin, Vlahovic has yet to find his friend Chiesa on the field, with whom he has already partnered in Fiorentina. The two are also close friends off the pitch and can’t wait to play together. Behind him, Chiesa could also act as an under striker, as well as as a winger, but he in turn must recover from minor aches and pains after a long injury. In the matches that the blue played before the break, he did not find the Serbian on the field, who is now trying to make up for January. But the countdown to recompose one of the most interesting attacking pairs in our football has already begun.

