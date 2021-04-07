A stranger tried to steal a girl from a stroller in Stuttgart’s main train station on Wednesday. The police are now looking for the woman.

Stuttgart (dpa / red) – A woman is said to have tried to take a little girl out of a stranger’s stroller in Stuttgart Central Station. According to the police, the mother of the one and a half year old child was able to prevent this on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old mother was standing at a ticket machine. The unknown woman approached the car and tried to grab the child. After a short tussle with the mother, the woman fled. She screamed repeatedly during the incident that the child was hers. A manhunt for the 45 to 50-year-old woman initially remained unsuccessful. As a police spokesman said, footage from surveillance cameras is currently being evaluated.

The woman is around 45 to 50 years old and around 160 centimeters tall and thin. On the day of the incident, she wore black, shoulder-length, greasy hair, a brown and white jacket and black leggings. She spoke broken German. The criminal investigation department receives information on the telephone number +4971189905778.