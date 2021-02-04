A previously unknown tree variety of the Ailant species, the highest with unusually colored leaves, was discovered by a scientist from the Crimea. The discovery belongs to Konstantin Efetov, professor, head of the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Medical Academy of the Crimean Federal University. He is sure that a genetic mutation led to the unusual color of the leaves.

Efetov said that in June 2020 he was on an expedition in the Dzhankoy region and discovered a tree with a unique pattern on the leaves. This could have been caused by a genetic mutation in which chlorophyll is not synthesized in some parts of the leaf blade.

As writes IA “Kryminform”, the height of the tree is 4 m. For safety, the specimen was transplanted to the territory of the Medical Academy. There it will be easier for scientists to follow the development of the plant. They will try to multiply it for further decorative use.

The homeland of Aylant the highest is China. In the 18th century it was brought to Europe, and in the 19th century it appeared in the Crimea. The plant is used for landscaping, as it is undemanding to soil and drought tolerant. The name of the new variety has not yet been invented. It will be possible to see the unusual color of the tree in May, when leaves appear on it.

The agency notes that in 2017, Efetov managed to find a new Ailant tree, the highest in Simferopol. The tree is young, standing no more than 1 m, the color of the leaves changes from green to creamy white. In 2019, scientists gave the name to the variety – “Albina”.