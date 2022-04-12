War Russia Ukraine, Pentagon: “Worrying news from Mariupol”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. The troops of Putin now they are focusing their attacks on Donbass and aim to definitively conquer the martyr city of Mariupol. Right from the location overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov increasingly alarming news arrives. In Mariupol, the Russians used “a unknown substance“against military and civilians: this was denounced by the president of the parliamentary commission for the integration of Ukraine into the EU, Ivanna Klympush. The Ukrainian politician added that Russia “most likely” used “chemical weapons“and that the victims are having problems”respiratory failure“According to the Azov battalion, on Telegram, the poisonous substance was released by a drone.

“Today the occupation forces have issued a new statement demonstrating the Preparation of a new phase of terror against Ukraine and our defenders “, said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his video from Kiev. Zelensky has raised the concern that the Russia use chemical weapons in Ukraine. One of their spokespersons “said they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take these words as seriously as possible, “she said.” I want to remind the leaders of the world that the possible use of chemical weapons by of the Russian army has already been discussed, “he added.

The Pentagon he explained that he is aware of news on social media claiming that Russian forces have deployed a potential chemical weapon in Mariupol, “but – said spokesman John Kirby – we are not able to confirm them, we will continue to monitor the situation “.” This news if true deeply troubling and reflect the fears we had about potential of Russia to use in Ukraine tear gas mixed with chemical agents“.

Read also:

“The shadow of Frexit on the rise of Le Pen: for the EU 25 billion a year stuck

French elections: over 50% against Macron. Le Pen points the votes to Mélenchon

France, Pasquino: “Will Macron win back. Anti-political boom? It’s good for Fratoianni”

France, “Berlusconi would vote for Macron in the ballot”. And you? Have your say

Fassina (Leu): “Extra profits only scratched. This is where we need to draw”

Bianca Berlinguer gives space to Orsini: stabbed at the lesson by her father Enrico

Ukraine, Mulè (Defense): “Borrell? You can’t fight indefinitely”

Ukraine is preparing to become the Lebanon of the new millennium

France, street protests in Rennes after the outcome of the vote. VIDEO

Banca Generali, total net inflows in March of € 480 million

Unipol Gruppo, with UnipolMove enters the electronic toll market

Enit, presented a new corporate image. Brand identity renewed