“Emirates Today” monitored the spread of anonymous accounts on social media, promoting obtaining entry visas for tourism, work and residence in the country with fictional advantages, including obtaining them in record time, and at attractive prices, while providing advantages, including reception at the airport and the provision of accommodation for a month and an opportunity Work, as well as providing assistance to those wishing to obtain golden residency.

The newspaper received several inquiries from inside and outside the country about the safety of dealing with advertisements spread on social media, and the validity of the information it promotes in its ability to issue tourism and work visas in the country.

Those wishing to come to the country told Emirates Today that the UAE represents a great importance to them, and an attractive tourist destination to visit, reside and work in it, stressing their keenness to follow up all news and information issued regarding residence and work in the country through official channels, expressing their fear of dealing. With the anonymous ads spread on social networking sites in this regard.

For its part, foreign embassies inside the country have published awareness-raising “posters” on their websites, warning their citizens against falling victim to the trap of fraud through announcements of visas, warning against dealing with unreliable people and websites, informing official authorities about them, and making sure that permission is given. Entry (work visa) approved by the labor representation office at the embassy.

She stressed that the visa is issued only through airlines, hotels, tourism companies or tour operators, and that the costs of the visa are borne by the employer and not paid by the worker.

And she warned about the so-called free visa, stressing that it is an illusion and fraud, as the labor law in the UAE prohibits this, and that the tourist visa does not allow work, and the violator may be subject to penalties that may include fines and deportation, as work is allowed only if a work visa is issued.

It was not possible to obtain comment from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship on this subject, but the official portal of the UAE government confirmed, through its account on the “Twitter” website, that there are official channels through which people can apply through which to obtain an entry visa to the UAE.

She stated that the UAE provides regular and electronic channels to apply for entry permits or visas through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the relevant emirate, or through smart channels for residency and nationality (E-channels), which include the website of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and applications Mobile phone, including the application of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the application of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

She stated that the approved printing centers can also be used for requests for entry permits, visit and residence visas, and the centers undertake the electronic printing of the application on behalf of the client and activate it through the system approved by the Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the concerned emirate, and upon approval the sponsor receives a text message of approval, and the original copy of the visa, through General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The Dubai government also requires that all requests for entry permit services be submitted from the printing centers approved by it, bearing the name of the “Amer” center.

In December 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced the launch of the application mechanism for permanent golden residency through a site dedicated to visas for entrepreneurs and those with specialized talents, with the aim of considering the applications submitted and the procedures followed for granting permanent golden residency to entrepreneurs and those with specialized talents.

She stated that the application is registered via the website https://business.goldenvisa.ae, and official documents are submitted for detailed identification of projects before granting permanent golden residency, and the authority will work to complete The necessary procedures for issuing visas for entrepreneurs and those with specialized talents, as the electronic system facilitates the application process and enables the relevant government agencies to review applications and attachments to ensure that they complete the required conditions.

The launch of the website comes in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the regulation of residence permits for investors, entrepreneurs and those with specialized talents, which provides for the granting of permanent golden residency benefits to categories of investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, and bright students with promising scientific abilities. .

Permanent residence for investors

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship grants entrepreneurs a five-year visa, with the ability to qualify for permanent residency for investors in the event that the conditions for the investor category are met, as the Council of Ministers has approved permanent golden residency for investors, entrepreneurs, specialized talents, researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, and outstanding students, With the aim of facilitating doing business, and creating an attractive and encouraging investment environment for business growth and success for investors, businessmen and talented people.

