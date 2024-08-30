Unknown persons threw a baby into a cesspool in the village of Debesy in Udmurtia. About this reported in the regional office of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The department noted that there is no information about who exactly found the child in the public toilet. The girl could not be saved. Presumably, her mother brought her to the cesspool.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident. Law enforcement officers began to clarify other circumstances of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that a woman with no signs of life was found in an apartment in the city of Murino in the Leningrad Region, with a baby next to her. It was emphasized that the Russian woman suffered from heart failure.