Unknown persons performed a craniotomy of the deceased nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich, known as Tesak. This was announced on Friday, October 2, to the TV channel REN TV lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik representing the interests of the family of the deceased.

The lawyer pointed out that relatives and representatives of the funeral service were able to gain access to the body of Martsinkevich only today. He was picked up from the Selyatinsky morgue and transported to the Khovansky funeral home in Moscow to prepare for the farewell ceremony scheduled for October 3.

According to Mikhalchik, during the autopsy Martsinkevich did not undergo craniotomy. However, today the funeral service staff informed the relatives that someone had carried out this manipulation.

“A strange detail was discovered, relatives were told that a craniotomy had been performed. When the body was loaded in Chelyabinsk and when the coffin was sealed, there were no such injuries. This can be clearly seen in those frames of the examination of the body, which were made in Chelyabinsk. It turns out that when an independent expert was not allowed to the body at our request, someone in Moscow performed trepanning. How to explain this and why it was done is difficult, ”said the lawyer

He promised that the Martsinkevich family would investigate what had happened.

The body of the convict was found on September 16 in the cell of the Chelyabinsk SIZO. According to the official version, we are talking about suicide. At the same time, the father of the nationalist refuses to believe in the version of suicide. He believes that a murder has been committed.

Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee, said that Martsinkevich committed suicide, and there is no doubt about that. At the same time, Tesak’s family plans to seek the initiation of a criminal case on his murder.

On September 23, the official reason for the death of Martsinkevich became known. According to the conclusions of the forensic medical examination, the cause of death was asphyxia. On the same day, the body of the deceased was to be handed over to relatives.

In December 2018, the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of inciting hatred and enmity, robbery and hooliganism. He was sentenced to 10 years in a strict regime colony.