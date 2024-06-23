Unknown persons attacked a church and synagogue in Derbent

In Derbent, unknown persons fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church. This was reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

The channel, citing eyewitnesses, reports that unknown persons fired at the church and synagogue. According to preliminary data, police officers may be injured.

According to Telegram– Baza channel, the entire city police force is on alert. Police and firefighters are on duty near the building of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin on Lenin Street; eyewitnesses report that gunfire was heard and smoke was visible in the area.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reported that at approximately 18:00 (coinciding with Moscow time) in Derbent, unknown persons fired at a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons.