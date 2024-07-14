Juarez City.- Municipal police officers provided assistance to a man who was found lying unconscious on the street after being beaten by unknown assailants on Saturday night.

A preventive agent assigned to the Valle District reported that during their surveillance patrol on Soneto 154 and Río Norte streets in the Manuel J. Clouthier neighborhood, they found a person lying down with blows to different parts of the body, so they called a Rescue ambulance for care and transfer to a hospital.

The victim had no identification and was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

According to paramedics, he had a fractured skull and was rushed to Social Security Hospital 66.