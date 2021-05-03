An unidentified man attempted to enter through the main gate into the headquarters of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, and the guards stopped his actions. It is reported by NBC News.

According to the sources of the TV channel, the attacker tried to drive a car to the territory of the headquarters. He was stopped by armed guards. The officers did not use weapons and spoke to the man who had remained in his car all this time. Several police cars arrived at the scene.

According to the press service of the CIA, the headquarters building is safe, “the agency is deciding the issue of security at the border of the guarded perimeter.”

On April 2, the US Congress building was closed to the entrance and exit due to the “external threat” caused by the shooting nearby. The US Capitol police reported that an unknown person rammed two police officers with a car. After that, the man got out of the car with a knife, but law enforcement officers opened fire on him and neutralized the attacker. Later it became known that the attacker had died, and one wounded policeman also died.