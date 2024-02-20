Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

The security camera records the strange incident. © CEPA 21/Europapress/dpa

In the Cepa 21 winery, an intruder opens wine tanks and destroys 60,000 liters of wine. The motive and identity of the perpetrator are not yet known.

Castrillo de Duero – Making wine is not a cheap endeavor. It requires a few hectares of land in a good location to grow the grapes. Machines and harvest helpers for the harvest and then the right equipment for fermentation. Added to this are the costs for bottling and marketing. However, this calculation only works if the wine produced is then sold. The Cepa 21 winery was partially deprived of this opportunity.

A previously unknown person got into the room where the wines are stored in large tanks. She opened five of these tanks and let the precious contents spill out. As a result, the winery lost a significant portion of the wine produced that year. The damage caused totals 2.5 million euros.

Winery in Spain loses wine worth 2.5 million euros due to an act of an unknown person

The incident took place on Sunday night (February 18) at 3:30 a.m., according to the Spanish news agency EFE reported. A surveillance camera recorded how the masked perpetrator specifically headed for the tanks and opened them without any difficulty.

José Moro, the company's president, sees this as an indication that the perpetrator was familiar with the local conditions. Because operating the mechanism is by no means easy. In addition to the identity of the intruder, it is currently unclear how he was able to gain access despite the security measures. A thief at the Nuremberg train station was less lucky – a striking feature made him easy to find.

There is also speculation about the motive for the crime. So guess ntv and several Spanish media that it could be sabotage. Especially since winery president Moro rules out theft. Nothing was stolen.

Thousands of liters of wine destroyed – one variety completely falls victim to the unknown perpetrator

The damage caused is still significant. Cepa 21 lost 60,000 liters of wine due to the unknown man's act. The spilled wines are Horcajo (20,000 liters) and Malabrigo (40,000 liters). In the case of horcajo, the entire annual production was destroyed, says José Moro. In the case of Malabrigo it was a third.

According to the Spanish news agency, which cites sources from the winery, the company has filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil to identify the perpetrator. There was also trouble over wine for the recipient of a DPD parcel. The The shipment was accepted by the neighbors, opened and drunk, which prompted the man to write an angry note. (sp)

