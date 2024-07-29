In Leningrad Region, an unknown person shot a 15-year-old schoolgirl in the forearm

In the Leningrad region, an unknown person shot at a 15-year-old schoolgirl. This is reported by «78.ru».

According to the portal, the incident occurred in the village of Telmana on Ladozhsky Boulevard. A 15-year-old girl with a forearm wound went to the hospital. Doctors assessed her condition as moderate and performed an operation, during which a bullet from a traumatic pistol was removed from the girl’s hand.

According to the schoolgirl, she did not notice who shot her or where from. After the shot, she felt a sharp pain in her arm and immediately went to the doctors.

