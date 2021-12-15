In Yekaterinburg, at midnight on December 15, an unknown person reported that all metro stations were mined. Writes about it Ura.ru…

According to IA “Nochnye Novosti”, at the time of receipt of the message in the metro of the Russian city there were no more than ten people along with employees. EMERCOM and police officers checked all stations, evacuating all people. As a result of the inspection, no explosives were found.

The Yekaterinburg metro includes one line with nine stations.

On December 10, the airport in Chelyabinsk was evacuated after reports of mining. According to the press secretary of the aviation harbor, Elena Svetlova, all employees and passengers were taken out of the airport.