American actress Lisa Baines, who starred in the film Gone Girl and the TV series Masters of Sex, was urgently hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with an unknown person on an electric scooter. Her condition is assessed as critical, according to TMZ.

The incident took place in the center of New York. Baines, 65, was crossing a pedestrian crossing to meet her wife. The driver of the electric scooter drove through a red light and crashed into the artist, after which he fled the scene.

The doctors who arrived at the scene of the incident diagnosed Baines with a severe head injury, she was urgently admitted to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit. The police are looking for the fugitive perpetrator of the incident.

Lisa Baines has starred in over 80 films and TV series, including Cocktail, Writers of Freedom and Dragonfly, as well as Desperate Housewives and The Good Wife.