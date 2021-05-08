Woman and baby were shot in New York, reports NBC News with reference to the city police department.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 8, in Times Square. No other details are provided. It is noted that the injured woman and girl are in a stable condition. The suspect remains at large for now.

At the same time, the TV channel NY1 citing sources in the police, he said that there were three victims. In addition, according to the channel, the attacker who opened the fire did not specifically aim at those who were injured. In the police urge avoid the area of ​​the incident.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of ​​West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. – NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

Earlier, on May 8, it was reported that three people were killed and two were injured in the shooting in the American city of Baltimore, Maryland.