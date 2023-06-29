In France, unknown people tried to enter the prison and free the prisoners

A group of unidentified men in the Val-de-Marne department in north-central France attempted to break into the prison and free the prisoners, informs Figaro newspaper.

“Several dozen people first fired fireworks at the building, setting off an alarm,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that after a couple of minutes, dozens of people in black clothes tried to break into the prison and release the prisoners. An elite unit of the National Police was dispatched to the scene and pushed back the attackers.

