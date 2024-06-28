Head of the Central Intelligence Directorate: Unknown individuals tried to trick Sevastopol residents into giving them photos and videos of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

Unknown people tried to lure from the residents of Sevastopol footage of the moment of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the city. Nadezhda Bokhan, head of the Regional Management Center (RMC), spoke about this.

She explained that messages from anonymous users began to appear in messengers, introducing themselves as journalists, law enforcement officers or the FSB. They asked citizens to share with them photos or videos from the scene of the incident.

The official regarded this as a provocation and thanked Sevastopol residents for their vigilance. She also urged not to engage in dialogue with anonymous people, but to immediately report to the authorities.

Related materials:

City Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev noted that the Centers for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine (CIPSO) could be behind such activity. He emphasized that now “after any physical attack, after any terrorist attack, there is a second phase – an information war.”

Sevastopol authorities admit the possibility of a repeat strike

Razvozhaev admitted that Sevastopol could again be subject to a second strike from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian regime has lost all its shores Mikhail RazvozhaevGovernor of Sevastopol

“There are no stops. Therefore, we must proceed from the new reality,” the politician said.

According to Razvozhaev, the Ukrainian Armed Forces chose the most popular beach for the missile strike on June 23. The head of Sevastopol emphasized that the combat missile should be used on the battlefield. “But the frostbitten comrades decided to use it in a peaceful city, during the day, at the height of a weekend, on the most popular and frequently visited beach of Sevastopol,” he said. The governor noted that the strike was carried out by ATACMS cluster munition missiles designed to kill people. According to him, this is the first time the city has encountered the use of such weapons against civilians.

The governor said city residents should carry a tourniquet to stop themselves or others from bleeding if they are wounded by gunfire. He added that first aid courses will be massively organized in educational institutions and the city park of Sevastopol.

The city decided not to close the beaches

Razvozhaev reported that Sevastopol will not close its beaches after the missile attack on vacationers. He explained that the authorities consider such a measure difficult to implement. According to the governor, the beaches on the northern side of the city pose an increased danger to the population, since they are not equipped with shelters and do not have capital structures. In this regard, he stated the need to minimize the presence of vacationers there. “And it is better to refuse to visit for a while until protective structures are installed there,” he added.

Related materials:

The attack on the city took place on June 23. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles, one of which exploded over Uchkuevka beach while people were there. According to official data, more than 150 people were injured, four could not be saved. On June 27, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that divers found three unexploded submunitions near the beach in Sevastopol.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that demining would take place in the shortest possible time. He explained that the procedure for destroying unexploded ordnance is quite primitive, but very dangerous – explosives are attached to a bomb, after which the supply explodes.