The Sun: Unknown people tried to break into Prince Harry’s mansion twice in May

In the American city of Montecito, California, unknown people tried twice to enter the mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their children. About it informs The Sun.

The first attempt was recorded on May 19. The alarm went off at 5:44 p.m. while Harry and Meghan were at home with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The second signal was received by the Santa Barbara Police Station on May 31 at 3:21 p.m. This happened just a few hours before Prince Harry and his family traveled to the UK to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II.

Both calls were recorded by the police as trespassing, property crime and “suspicious circumstances” incidents. However, no arrests related to them have been reported.

Related materials:

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have hired Barack Obama’s former bodyguard Christopher Sanchez and Michael Jackson’s former head of security Alberto Alvarez to ensure their security.

Harry has previously stated several times that he is not returning to the UK due to concerns for the safety of his family. In June, he, Meghan and their children flew to London and participated in the celebrations associated with the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.