In St. Petersburg, unknown persons started shooting from a wedding cortege. Writes about this “Fontanka”.

According to the portal, eyewitnesses reported to the police about the shots in the Krasnoselsky district of the Russian city at about 21:00 on Friday, April 9. After that, several hundred guests of the celebration proceeded to a restaurant on Belevsky Prospekt in the Nevsky District, where police and riot police officers arrived. According to preliminary information, the participants of the holiday were searched for weapons, and then they were taken by buses to the police departments.

The on-call department confirmed to the publication that they have a certain “shooter from the wedding”, noting that “he will not be released soon.” According to the public project “Traffic Inspector” in the social network “In contact with”, Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora were detained in the Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg.

In January, officers of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) detained a 31-year-old suspect in double murder at a wedding in the village of Vlasovo (New Moscow). According to REN TV, the 36-year-old fiancé and his 34-year-old brother were shot dead at the event. The TV channel assumes that the guest from the bride’s side was the shooter. He fired six or seven shots in total. The deceased are natives of Moldova with Russian citizenship.