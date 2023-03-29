Unidentified people in Chechnya opened fire on the police department, two people were killed

Video: Telegram / shot_shot

In Chechnya, an attack was made on the building of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Gudermes region, reports Telegram-channel “SHOT”.

According to preliminary information, two people opened fire on the police post. They were killed by return fire. The attackers are being identified.

“At the moment, the situation in Gudermes is calm, the city lives its usual life,” said Akhmed Dudayev, assistant to the head of Chechnya.

In July 2021, in Chechnya, an unknown person shouting “Allahu Akbar!” attacked the police. In Grozny, a man approached law enforcement officers, took a knife from his backpack and tried to injure them. The police fired several warning shots, then they had to shoot at the attacker.