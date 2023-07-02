Home page World

Split

Shots are fired at an event in Baltimore (USA). Two people die. © Kyle Mazza/Imago

In the US city of Baltimore, shots were fired on the sidelines of an event attended by hundreds of visitors. There is talk of at least 30 gunshot victims.

Update from Sunday, July 2, 2023, 1:55 p.m.: Two people were killed and 28 injured in gunshots in the US city of Baltimore on Sunday night. According to the first findings of the police in the east coast metropolis, there were a total of 30 gunshot victims. An 18-year-old was found dead by the emergency services, a 20-year-old later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Some of the injured came independently to nearby hospitals. The victims were of different ages, it said. The responsible police commissioner Richard Worley spoke early Sunday morning of a “extensive crime scene” in the Brooklyn Homes district in the south of the city. He called on the population to report information about the crime.

Following emergency calls, the emergency services at the scene found numerous victims wounded by gunshots. The homicide squad took over the investigation. There was initially no further information about the background or suspects. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a “reckless, cowardly act.” The tragedy highlights the need to address the proliferation of illegal guns on the streets, said Scott, who is committed to ending gun violence. The mayor also addressed those responsible directly in front of the media cameras: “We will not stop until we have found you – and we will find you.”

Shots in Baltimore: Several injured – reports of deaths

First report from Sunday, July 2, 2023, 11:34 a.m.: Baltimore – In the coastal city of Baltimore in the east of the USA According to the police, there was a shooting incident on Sunday night (July 2nd) with numerous injuries. A reporter from the station Fox Baltimore reported, with reference to information from the emergency services, of a total of 29 people who had been taken to hospitals.

There is also talk of four dead. The police initially did not have any confirmed numbers of injuries or deaths. According to witnesses, 20 to 30 shots were heard, as reported by the US news channel.

The shots occurred in the Brooklyn Homes district in the south of the metropolis. According to the media, hundreds of people had previously come together there for an annual celebration called “Brooklyn Day”. It is unclear whether it was a one-sided attack or an exchange of fire. The police are investigating. A school event was recently shot in Virginia. (asc/dpa)